The International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. The special day is dedicated to yoga and its benefits for health and well-being. Read on to know more about the day

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: To highlight the necessity of yoga in the contemporary era, The International Day of Yoga is observed globally on June 21 every year, it was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One of the special reasons to hold this day on June 21 is that this date is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere therefore it's of a specific significance.

On December 11, 2014, India's Permanent Representative Ashok Mukherjee introduced the draft resolution in the United General Assembly and it received huge support from 177 Member States and was adopted as a special day. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

International Yoga Day 2021: Significance

Yoga derives from Sanskrit, the meaning of this is to join or to unite. Yoga is the union of body and consciousness, this maintains a balanced lifestyle in day-to-day life. The first International Day of Yoga was observed globally on June 15, 2015. The ministry of Ayush, India, organized a program in which dignitaries of 84 nations along with PM Modi participated. Total 35,985 people at Rajghat, New Delhi performed 21 yoga poses. The meet was the largest yoga class.

International Yoga Day 2021: Theme

In 2020 the theme was 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. When the whole world has been suffering from the pandemic, yoga is giving rays of hope to stay relaxed and fit to the people. The theme of International Day of Yoga this year, 2021 is 'Yoga for Well- being'. Psycho-social care has a significant role to play in yoga during the time of the pandemic. The COVID-19 patients in quarantine and isolation have witnessed depression and other psychological problems. Therefore, yoga for Well-Being is an appropriate theme that focuses on the contribution of this physical activity for holistic health of every individual. Also, with good immunity, one's body can fight with virus and get protected from illness. Different yoga postures help in increasing immunity.

