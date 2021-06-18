International Yoga Day 2021: Chandra namaskar is extremely beneficial for health especially when performed during full moon. It has 14 steps that complete half cycle of the pose. Know more about the same in detail

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Yoga purifies body, mind, and soul. And enough things have been about the health benefits especially during COVID-19 lockdown when a lot of people were struggling with low immunity, stress, weight gain issues and more. There are different forms of yoga and one of the most common ones include Suryanamaskar which is performed in the morning. Commit to a minimum of 30-45 minutes at least 3 times a week to the practice of yoga. Although, early mornings are ideal to begin your practice. But evenings are not bad either, a very few people talk about Chandra namaskar which is done at the moonrise around 6 pm facing the moon.

The asana is extremely beneficial for health especially when performed during full moon. It has 14 steps that complete half cycle of the pose. Therefore, on International Yoga Day 2021 which is coming on June 21, celebrate your health by practicing this pose. Know its benefits and steps

Chandra Namaskar benefits

Good for mental health

Moon channel is said to be responsible for your emotions. Therefore, this pose has a lot of emotional advantages. For example, it is good for mental health issues like treating depression, stress, anxiety etc. It also makes one calm and composed.

Improves sense of taste

Chandra Namaskar improves one's sense of taste and also increases the emotional balance in your body.

Improves lower back

This pose is not only beneficial for your lower back but also for your shoulders, pelvic area and knees. It improves your knee caps and makes your pelvic region a little flexible than before.

Increases weight loss

Chandra namaskar promotes weight loss and increases your body balance.

Chandra Namaskar steps

1. Pranam asana (The Prayer pose)

2. Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

3. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

5. Inhale and bend back (Ardha Chandra asana)

6. Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

7. Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

8. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

9. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

10. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

11. Inhale and bend back (Ardha Chandra asana)

12. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

13. Hastha Utanasana

14. Pranam asana

Repeat the 14 steps with the Right leg to make it 1 complete cycle with a total of 28 counts

With inputs from IANS.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable before following any of the above-mentioned tips are followed.)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal