New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Millions of people across the globe are facing health issues such as obesity, depression, respiratory issues and other diseases. And when this was not enough COVID-19 pandemic came to being worsening their situation. However, there is one thing that can help in reducing their health problems, and it's none other than, 'Yoga'. Yes, you read that right, it is one of the best medicine to shed a few kilos, release stress and cure other diseases.

So, on the eve of International Yoga Day, here we are with some easy asanas that can help in the fight against fat, obesity, and other diseases:

To fight against Obese & Weight

Kapal Bhati Pranayama: This technique increases the rate of metabolism and helps in reducing weight. Not just this, it also boosts digestive tract functioning, assimilation of nutrients and absorption.

Virabhadrasana: It improves balance in the body and boosts stamina. By practising this pose daily, it stimulates the abdominal organs.

Mayurasana: This asana helps a person reducing fats around the belly. It put pressure against the abdomen and relieve belly fat.

Malasana: This asana burns the fat in the lower part of the body and stretches the hip muscles, thighs and groin. It tones the outer and inner area and improves overall flexibility.

To fight against Respiratory Diseases:

Anulom Vilom: This breathing technique has many benefits, from curing heart ailments to body postures, it cures all.

Trikonasana: This asana helps in clearing the passage of air to the lungs. The triangle poses massage the internal organs and helps in getting rid of toxins.

To fight against Depression

Paschimottanasana: This asana helps in reducing the anxiety that builds up in the mind and provides energy to the whole body.

Urdhva Dhanurasana: This asana helps in stimulating the nervous system and reduces the level of stress making a person feel more lively.

Asana for good Metabolism

Pranayama: This asana stimulate metabolism and help in burning the extra fat in the body.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv