New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: “A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim.” – Maya Angelou

Every year, people across the globe celebrate International Women's Day intending to highlight the achievements made by women till now. The day also creates awareness among women to take a stand for themselves and fight against gender discrimination in society. International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1909, and since then, the special event is observed every year.

On this day, people across the globe are called to witness the amazing achievements made by women and also participate in different kinds of activities such as rallies, discussions, etc that have the main aim to bring equality in society.

Why is International Women’s Day celebrated?

International Women's Day is a big event and is celebrated to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. The day emphasises on women's rights movement and brings attention to several issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

What is the importance and significance of International Women's Day?

International Women's Day is not only a commemorative event but also emphasises on those extraordinary women who paved their path of achievements through the gender-biased society. Every year on this day, women across the globe remember the famous mentors through history who made their way and achieved their desired goals. Women on this day work towards furthering the goal that they had set.

On this day, conferences, rallies, debates, and discussions are organised, and women across the globe participate in these events. Some women even narrate their stories and also make their voices heard.

There is no doubt that women are making the world a better place with their infinite strength, willpower, and determination. Every day, with power enough to shatter the shackles of patriarchy, women across the globe are overcoming different hurdles and making their place evident in the society.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen