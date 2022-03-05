New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With Women's Day just around the corner to be celebrated on March 8, it is natural to be puzzled what gift should you be giving to your mom, wife, girlfriend, sister, or friend. It is considered as a gesture to express your love and gratitude towards them. While, every day should be the celebration of women, men or life at large, on this particular day, making the women in your life feel special holds significance.

Here are top 5 gift ideas to make women feel special:

Spa treatment

There is nothing better than a relaxed body and mind. Therefore, if you are looking forward to gifting something to the women in your life, consider getting them a Spa treatment done. There are plenty of options available in the market in different ranges. You can book an appointment online and celebrate Women's Day in the most useful way possible.

Buy them want they have been wanting to buy for long

If you are thinking of gifting something to someone who is very close to you, you may know what they have been wanting to buy recently but couldn't due to different reasons. This is a chance for you to get them what they would love to have. It could be anything, a luxury product, household items, a book, or a gadget. If you don't know their need, then find out.

Customized jewelry

If your mother, sister, wife, girlfriend, or friend likes to wear jewelry you may want to buy a customized locket for them with their name written on it. It is a very lovely gift which most women like. You may also give them other types of customized jewelry such as bracelets that look equally appealing.

Send them on a lunch date

The feeling of 'fulfillness' is far more satisfying than monetary gifts and good food can make you feel hearty any day, any time. So, you may book a table for your dear one, with her friends to enjoy this exclusive day for her. Choose her favourite restaurant or a place which serves her favourite food.

Box of joy

Last but not the least, you can create a box filled with cute little things that the women you wish to make feel special, likes. You can choose from eatables, accessories, clothes, etc. Every little thing in the box will make them excited and happy.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha