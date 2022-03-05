New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the biggest events in March -- International Women's Day is just around the corner. Annually celebrated on March 08, the day aims to highlight the achievements made by women across the globe. The day also ensures to create awareness among women in order for them to take their stand and fight against gender discrimination in society. According to the website of International Women's Day, Purple, green, and white are the colours of IWD.

This International Women's Day, women across the globe will celebrate and bring rejoice in the social, cultural, economic, and political achievements made by them. To mark the occasion, several rallies, discussions, and public programmes are organised, where women from different parts of the country take part.

History of International Women's Day :

As we all know that International Women's Day carries a lot of importance in the modern era. However, did you know that the day has been observed since the early 1900s.

Back in 1908, a total of 15,000 women initiated a march through the New York city US in order to demand good pay, shorter work hours, and voting rights. For the first time, National Women's day across the United States was observed on February 28. The day was celebrated on the last Sunday of February until 1913.

Now, in 1911, countries like Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland were honoured with International Women's Day on March 19.

Russian women observed their first International Women's Day on February 23, which is also the eve of World War 1 and the last Sunday in February.

Soon after that, as per the Gregorian calendar, International Women's Day was agreed to be marked annually on March 8. Since then, the day has been celebrated with great zeal across the globe.

The United Nations celebrated the first International Women's Day in 1975. In 1996, the UN announced their first annual theme as "Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future".

International Women's Day 2022 theme

The theme of International Women's Day 2022 is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow".

"The year 2022 is pivotal for achieving gender equality in the context of climate change and environmental and disaster risk reduction, which are some of the greatest global challenges of the twenty-first century. Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future remains beyond our reach.," UN Women's website says.

"This year’s IWD observance is in recognition and celebration of the women and girls who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation and response, and to honour their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable future," it added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen