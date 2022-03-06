New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. It aims to spread the message of gender equality and promote a better society where there is no gender bias. This year, the United Nations declared the theme of the day as "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

Since International Women's Day is just around the corner, here are 6 major Indian laws every woman must know.

1. Equal Remuneration Act, 1976

Pay disparity is a problem that is prevalent all over the world. But, in India, we have a law that ensures equal pay for men and women for equal amounts of work.

2. Sexual Harassment Of Women At Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

According to this law, there are five kinds of behaviors at the workplace that are considered sexual harassment. These include physical contact and advances, demand or request for sexual favors, making sexually colored remarks, showing pornography, and any unwelcome physical, verbal, or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature.

3. Indian Divorce (Amendment) Act, 2001

This is a must-know for every woman who is married or planning to get married. According to this law, marital rape and communicable STD (for a period of two years or more before the marriage) are grounds for divorce.

4. The Medical Termination Of Pregnancy Act, 1971

If having a child is affecting your physical or mental health adversely, then it is legal for you to get an abortion in the first trimester. Also, if certain circumstances do not favor motherhood, it is legitimate grounds for abortion.

5. Right against domestic violence

Every woman is entitled to the right against Domestic Violence with her by virtue of the enactment of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in 2005. Domestic Violence includes within its ambit not only Physical abuse but also mental, sexual, and economic abuse.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha