New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Women's Day is just around the corner, and preparation for the big event is going on in full swing. The day aims to emphasis on the achievements and accomplishments made by women across the globe. On this particular day, women from different parts of the country take part in rallies, discussions, and different programmes that are organised. International Women's Day is a global day for celebrating the social, economical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also focuses on issues of gender parity in society.

Since the day is approaching, we have compiled the top 15 powerful and empowering quotes by the renowned female leads that you should live by!

1. “Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing. Sometimes they have more imagination than men.” – Katherine Johnson

2. “The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.” – Serena Williams

3. “Females are the most beautiful, gorgeous creatures in the whole world. And I think that we are gorgeous no matter what size we are.” —Alicia Keys

4. “A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.” —Melinda Gates

5. “Women are like teabags. We don’t know our true strength until we are in hot water.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

6. “I always wanted to be a femme fatale. Even when I was a young girl, I never really wanted to be a girl. I wanted to be a woman.” —Diane Von Furstenberg

7. “A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done.” —Marge Piercy

8. “You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.” – Indira Gandhi

9. “Don’t ever make decisions based on fear. Make decisions based on hope and possibility. Make decisions based on what should happen, not what shouldn’t.” – Michelle Obama

10. “Figure out who are you separate from your family. Find who you are in this world and what you need to feel good alone. I think that’s the most important thing in life. Find a sense of self. With that, you can do anything else.” —Angelina Jolie

11. “There’s something special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.” —Rihanna,

12. “I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning.” —Amy Poehler

13. “If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher

14. “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” —Michelle Obama, Former First Lady

15. “Call me whatever you want. It’s not going to stop me from trying to do the right thing. Because it doesn’t just affect me, it affects all the other women who are in this with me, and it affects all the other men who are in this with me, too.” — Emma Watson

