New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Believe it or not, the world without women is incomplete. It is not because they are a key to new lives, rather, are the only being who can make anything possible. Women in all forms, such as mother or sister or wife or friend or girlfriend, are a blessing in people's life. They help in nurturing their personality from a toddler to a grown-up human being.

Amid the challenging times, UN Women announced International Women's Day 2021 as, "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”. It stands as the perfect way to celebrate the day. This theme reminds us that all men and women are equal and can work together in shaping the world. Every year on March 8, we celebrate the day to mark women's success in fields of cultural, social, political and economic development.

As International Women's Day is around the corner, we have brought to you some very inspiring ads that will charge you and motivate you to the core.

Here have a look at the inspiring Indian Ads:

#SheIsCompleteInHerself?- Featuring Mona Singh

(Video credits: Prega News)



Celebrating superheroes called Women

(video credits: HDFC Bank)

SHE in Unstoppable by Titan Raga, Amul, Samsung, Whistling Wood

(video credits: Great Moments)

#StopTheBeautyTest?

(video credits: Dove India)

Women's Day Best Indian TV Ads

(video credits: Biswa Ads)



Isn't it inspiring! Shackling the stereotypes is not easy, however, it's not that difficult. It is just one needs immense courage to speak for their own right the way these women did in the ads. So get inspired and motivated with these ads because we know no society barrier can stop you from living your dream.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv