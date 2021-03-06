On the International Women's Day 2021, we bring you some important health advice for women to stay stress-free while working from home. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy for anyone. People, especially from everywhere have been affected by the global outbreak. Yes, according to a research conducted by Focus2030, a Paris-based non-profit firm and Women Deliver, an initiative to promote gender equality stated that more number of women suffered from mental health conditions like stress than men during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, the survey was took place digitally, last year across 17 countries and found out that 48% of women indulged in household chores while only 38% of men spent time in domestic work.

Also another study by Switzerland's non-profit international aid organization, CARE, revealed that the coronavirus outbreak has affected women three times more than men in terms of mental health. Therefore, it's high time we take our mental fitness seriously and to do that here we are with some tips. On the International Women's Day 2021, we bring you some important health advice for women to stay stress-free while working from home.

Try special tea

Enough of the regular caffeinated beverages, now you need to try some special teas like ginger lemon tea or ginger honey tea which work wonders to reduce stress levels. You can also try and add herbs like Brahmi, Ashwagandha, Jatamansi, Sankhpuhspi, Sarpgandha which are great for reducing stress.

Yoga

Yoga is one of the most effective solutions for stress. Take some time out for yourself and find a corner or a room in your house where no one will disturb you and meditate or practice yoga daily at least for 15 minutes. Breathing exercises reduce stress-causing hormones and keep you calm.

Food

The food which we eat is responsible for your stress levels too. This happens due to excess Vata in your body. When Vata increases in your body, you automatically start experiencing more stress. Therefore, pick Vata-pacifying diets like moist, juicy, warm, sweet and sour food items over pungent, bitter or astringent food items. Avoid deep fried, dry or very spicy items.

Sleep well

Improper sleep or lack of sleep can increase stress levels. Therefore, sleep on time as it is very important for your mental health and stress.

Take gaps while working

it is important to take some gaps between official work or even household chores and give your brain some rest. Just rub your palms and put them on your eyes, take time out to stretch your muscles or try to take quick 5-minute walks. This will not only reduce stress but will also increase your productivity.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal