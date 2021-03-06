On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, which is right around the corner, know Sara Ali Khan's favourite DIY homemade scrubs. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Women's Day 2021 is knocking right outside the door and makers of TV commercials, print, and transit ads are leaving no stone unturned to milk the opportunity. They are making every effort to sell you the products to enhance your physical appearance be it beauty creams, hair care, etc. But do you know many of the cosmetic items available in the market contain high chemical content which can harm your face and skin? So, before you get influenced by the glamorous skincare products' ads, here we are with some natural homemade scrubs which are Sara Ali Khan's favourite. Yes, earlier, in an interview with IANS, the actress had said, "I’m a big fan of 'ghar ke nuske' (home remedies). Cream and honey are my favourite scrubs, I also put fruit on my face."

Not only the scrubs are chemical-free, but they are also simple to prepare and can be made with easily-available kitchen ingredients in your home. So, are you ready to learn more about the scrubs? Just scroll down and take a look at the benefits and steps:

Cream scrub

Milk cream or Malai is a natural exfoliator and works wonders to remove the dead skin cells from your skin. This scrub can used both for your face and body.

Steps

Take 1/4 cup of oats and blend them until they are in powder form.

Mix 2 tbsp of almond meal, 1/2 cup of milk cream, and 1 tbsp honey.

Apply and leave it on for three minutes before rinsing it with warm water.

Honey scrub

Honey contains anti-bacterial and anti-septic properties which help in removing dirt and blackheads from your skin.

Steps

Add 1 cup of coconut oil in a jar.

Mix 1 and 1/2 cups of sugar and add 1/4 cup of honey.

You can also put a few drops of essential oil.

Gently scrub it on your face for sometime before rinsing it off with water.

Fruit scrub

Oranges have vitamin C which works great for your skin.

Steps

Squeeze 1/4 orange in 2 tsp of cornmeal.

Mix them well and apply it on your washed face.

Gently scrub it for 3 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Don't forget to apply a moisturizer after this.

So guys, which one are you going to try?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal