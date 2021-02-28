International Women's Day 2021: Every year on March 8, we celebrate the achievements of women. However, do you know how the date was decided? Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Women's Day is celebrated to mark the political, social, cultural and economic achievements of women. Moreover, to emphasis on women's right and gender equality. Every year on March 8, the day is observed around the globe to celebrate womanhood. Ahead of International Women's Day, we have brought you some details on its history and significance of the day.

International Women's Day 2021 Date

Every year on March 8, we celebrate the achievements of women. However, do you know how the date was decided? The story is dated back to 1917 after women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia, March 8 became a national holiday. Since then, this day was predominantly celebrated by the communist countries and socialists movement until in 1967 it was adopted by the feminist movement. In 1977 United Nations recognised the day and started celebrating the day as International Women's Day.

International Women's Day 2021 History

The day was first marked in America, on February 28, 1909, under the movement National Women's Day organised by the Socialist Party of America. In 1911, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland and Austria celebrated the first International Women's Day on March 19. However, it was only in 1977, Unite Nations recognised the day and declared March 8 as International Women's Day across the globe.

International Women's Day 2021 Significance

It is a day to spread awareness among the people regarding women's rights and gender equality. This day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Also, to encourage the women out there that no hurdles can stop them from accomplishing their dream.

International Women's Day 2021 Logo

The logo of IWD is a looping, arrowed circle with the Venus (female) gender symbol. It is used by organisations that like to align themselves with the movement.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv