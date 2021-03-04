New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every day, should be celebrated as Women's Day. However, to honour their achievements, the UN announced March 8, as International Women's Day. Also, it is the day to acknowledge their courage of breaking the rigid stereotypes, and coming out as strong powerful women. This year women's day theme is 'Choose To Challenge', which means that every individual is responsible for our own actions and thoughts. The theme, further elaborates that from challenge comes change. One can call out gender bias and inequality. To seek out and celebrate the achievements of women's. Together we all can create an inclusive world.

Now, as International Women's Day is around the corner, we know you all must be tensed to prepare for your speech and essay. So, to ease down your task, here we are with some samples from where you can take the ideas and prepare an inspiring speech and essays.

International Women's Day 2021 Speech & Essay

1. International Women's Day is celebrated on the 8th March of every year. It's the day for praising women who work hard every day to accomplish individual and professional goals. To observe this day different events take place including movements or march across the globe. There are some countries where women are not treated equally, so, in these countries, protests are observed for the liberation of women. For many people, the role of women is limited to household chores only. However, this needs to change as women deserve equal freedom and opportunities in everything like men. The world is moving towards gender equality. It is moving towards a balance between both men and women. A change is required and is also essential. It is observed that men have had more advantages in every sphere of life in comparison to women since ages. However, this needs a change as we all are humans and should be treated equally with equal rights and opportunities. On International Women's Day, everyone appreciates the women in their lives. Everyone acknowledges the worth and significance of women in their lives, and their tremendous contribution to society as well.

2. Be it in professional life or personal life, celebrating women is a sense of obligation to every woman in one's life. International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8. In most countries, the day has been observed as a national holiday. Women across the nation come together crossing all the boundaries from various cultural and ethnic groups to remember their struggle for peace, justice, equality, and development. International Women's Day is all about feeling self-worth and achieving the goals as per the potential. Besides that, women should gather the courage to cross all the hurdles in all the spheres of life to make a tremendous improvement. It is a general myth in society that women-related issues are not a big deal. Many people believe that the gender gap does not exist in society and efforts by individuals are not enough and cannot bring any change to the gender gap. Women's Day is all about making society realise that each individual has to work differently and changing society towards a better future.

3. International Women’s Day is celebrated on the 8th of March every year. It’s a day for celebrating women who work hard every day to achieve personal and professional goals. It’s a day when there are activists, movements, and March that happen all around the world. Around the world, it is the DayDay with the most changes. One of the reasons for protesting is for the liberation of women around the world. There are some countries where women don’t get equal rights. In these countries, the role of women is limited to household chores. However, this needs to change because women deserve equal opportunities at everything like men. The world is moving towards achieving gender balance. It’s moving towards equality for both men and women. The change is something that is needed and is essential. For ages, men have had more privileges in every sphere of society. However, that needs to change because we are all humans, and we should all get equal rights and opportunities. International women’s Day is a day where everyone appreciates everything that the women in their lives do. It’s a day when everyone acknowledges the value and importance of women in their lives— of women in the world is immense.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv