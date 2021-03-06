As International Women's Day is around the corner, we know the COVID-19 pandemic has spoiled all your plans with your girlies again. Don't worry we are here with some interesting ideas

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Women as a mother, wives, sisters, best friends and girlfriends, not just change our outlook but also make our lives worth living. They fill our lives with positivity, love, care and empathy. So to celebrate this contribution and to highlight women's rights, every year, we celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. On this day, we celebrate the achievements of women in the social, cultural, political and economic sphere. This year, the women's day theme is 'Choose To Challenge', which means that every individual is responsible for our own actions and thoughts.

As International Women's Day is around the corner, we know the COVID-19 pandemic has spoiled all your plans with your girlies again. However, don't worry this time, we are here with some interesting ideas to celebrate International Women's Day 2021.

International Women's Day 2021 Celebration Ideas:

Virtual Scavenger Hunt



Enjoy the day to the fullest by playing a virtual scavenger hunt. Invite your family members or friends or colleagues to play this game.

Movie date with your girlies at home

Make a list of your favourite Bollywood and Hollywood films and organise a movie marathon at home. Don't forget to make buckets full of popcorns.

Virtual Party

Set the table with your favourite food and wine for the virtual party with your friends or colleagues.

Intimate party at home

Call the party home with only close friends invited to curb the outspread of the virus. Cook delicious delicacies and play your favourite songs, also, don't forget to share your experiences with each other.

Go out for Shopping

This is the best day to step out of the house with your girlies and take advantage of Women's Day discounts. Go out on a shopping spree, however, don't forget to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your mask, sanitize your hands and start with the preparations to celebrate your day with your favourite girlies.

