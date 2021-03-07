On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, here we bring you a list of 5 health symptoms which you should never ignore and keep a check on. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Working women and housewives often forget to pay much attention to the changes in their health conditions. And all thanks to COVID pandemic, many of them now have added responsibilities while working from home which makes it a bit difficult for everyone to take care of themselves. As a result, many women don't consult a doctor and tend to ignore the occurring symptoms of a possibly serious condition. Therefore, on International Women's Day 2021, here we are with a list of 5 such health signs which may seem normal but can be dangerous and need your attention immediately.

Acne on jaw or chin

Pimples are a common phenomenon in women, especially before periods. But, if your acne problem is on the chin or jaw area then it is a point of concern as it means that your hormones are not in control.

Breathlessness or shortness of breath

Usually, women unsee the risk behind this symptom. So, in case you are feeling shortness of breath and fatigue, go and see a doctor as it signals a heart ailment.

Blood in stool

It is quite normal to have an upset stomach or loose motions after eating anything unusual from outside or at a party. But if you are seeing blood in your stool then it can be dangerous as it is a sign of colon cancer. So beware and keep a check on your bowel movement.

Pain in lower back and legs

Just like acne, lower back pains and leg pains are common to occur before periods. But if you are complaining about the same during and after your mensuration cycle then there are chances that you might be suffering from endometriosis.

Sleeplessness

Working from home and COVID-19 lockdown has disturbed everyone's sleep cycle. Bad sleep quality or no sleep at all can be a sign of bigger health conditions like sleep apnea. Therefore, consult a doctor if you have any such symptoms.

