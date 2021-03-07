As the day to celebrate womanhood is just a day away, we have come up with 10 quotes by influential women around the world that will inspire you to the core and will motivate you to achieve things in life:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: March 8 is marked to celebrate international women's day globally. Every year, on this day, people across the world celebrate the achievements of women and they take inspiration from them. Ideally, the honor of women should be celebrated every day, but International Women's Day makes it a little more special. With the changing times, women have proved that nothing is impossible and they are the change they want to see in the world. From being vocal about the issues to breaking the stereotypes, women have proved that the strong will to achieve things can make even the hardest thing easy for them.

To be noted, this year's theme for International Women's Day is #ChooseToChallenge. The International Women's Day website wrote, "We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women‘s achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world. From challenge comes change, so let’s all choose to challenge.”

So, as the day to celebrate womanhood is just a day away, we have come up with 10 quotes by influential women around the world that will inspire you to the core and will motivate you to achieve things in life:

1."The path from dreams to success does exist. May you have the vision to find it, the courage to get on it, and the perseverance to follow it."- Kalpana Chawla

2. The success of every woman should be an inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.”- Serena Williams

3. "Just like charity begins at home, we have to start making a change from our home and society. We need to work together to make this world a better place for women."- Smriti Irani

4. “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” – Mother Teresa, Activist

5. “Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.” Hillary Clinton, American politician

6. “Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” –Emma Watson

7. “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

8. “She overcame everything that was meant to destroy her.” –Rumi

9. “I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, okay.” –Madonna

10. “Where there is a woman, there is magic.” –Ntozake Shange

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma