International Widows Day 2021: This observed on June 23 annually to spread awareness about the challenging situation of widows across the globe.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Widows Day 2021 is observed on June 23 annually to spread awareness about the challenging situation of widows across the globe. This day of initiated by United Nation's United National General Assembly on December 23, 2010. However, before it could be recognised by the UN, the day was already observed by Loomba Foundation.

As per United Nation, there are around 258 million widows around the world and nearly one in every 10 widows lives in extreme poverty. The COVID-19 pandemic has also added fuel to this problem, as many have lost their partners to this deadly virus.



International Widow Day 2021: History

This day of initiated by United Nation's United National General Assembly on December 23, 2010. However, before it could be recognised by the UN, this day was already observed by Loomba Foundation in 2005. The foundation decided to observe the day on June 23 as it was on this day Shrimati Pushpa Wati Loomba, mother of the founder, Rajinder Paul Loomba, became a widow in 1954.

International Widow Day 2021: Significance

Rajinder Paul Loomba came up with this foundation as he was inspired by his mother's struggle to raise him after becoming a widow at the age of 37. Through this foundation, he started working on the issues faced by a widow in developing countries. Also, the foundation closely works with the children of a widow in developing and poor countries. The Loomba Foundation is actively working in countries including India and other African and Asian countries.

International Widow Day 2021: Theme

This year the theme of International Widow Day is "Invisible Women, Invisible Problems." This theme highlights the fact that a woman's identity is attached to her partner, and after their husband's death, the issues faced by the women are ignored by policymakers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv