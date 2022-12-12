International Universal Health Coverage Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of The Day

The WHO recognizes a health system with organizations and people with primary aim to promote, restore and maintain health.(Image Credits: Freepik)

HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS are extensively complex and there are several things that an individual should know about them such as types of hospitals, insurance, patient care etc. International Universal Health Coverage Day is observed every year on December 12 to spread awareness and promote resilient and world-class healthcare systems worldwide.

This special day is dedicated to 'Health For All', and highlights the achievements and reforms that need to promotes to create a healthier society.

International Universal Health Coverage Day 2022: History

The United Nations General Assembly on December 12, 2012, passed a resolution which encouraged nations worldwide to put efforts into the advancements of Universal Healthcare (UHC). The day was officially declared in 2017 and provides an opportunity for universal healthcare speakers to come up and spread more awareness regarding healthcare facilities for all.

International Universal Health Coverage Day 2022: Significance

Adopted by the United Nations, Universal Health Coverage has been included in the new Sustainable Development Goals for 2015-2030. This day was adopted by the United Nations and aims to raise awareness for resilient health systems which are available to all. On December 12, every year the United UHC advocates the voices to share the stories of thousands of people who are still trying to have access to health. They call upon the leaders throughout the nations to make investments in health systems around the globe.

International Universal Health Coverage Day 2022: Theme

The theme for International Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 is "Build the world we want: A healthy future for all" which aims to bring in and develop stronger health systems committed to quality, healthy environments, trust, investments and accountability.

The theme for last year was "Equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments within and between countries."