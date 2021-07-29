International Tiger Day 2021: The special day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the decreasing population of tigers. Scroll down to know some facts.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." This quote by Mahatma Gandhi never made more sense than today since many wild animals are on the verge of extinction. And of them is our national animal Tiger.

The population of the endangered species is decreasing due to a lot of factors like illegal trade, deforestation, human and wildlife conflict and more. Therefore, to spread awareness on conservation of the species International Tiger Day is celebrated.

International Tiger Day: Date

International Tiger Day is observed annually on July 29 to make people aware about the decreasomg population of tigers in the world and in the country.

International Tiger Day: Significance

As per the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the estimated number of tigers present at the beginning of the 20th century was 100,000. But their population reduced to just 3,200 in 2010 which is nearly a 95% drop. Therefore, it is extremely important to save tigers and raise awareness about the same.

International Tiger Day: History

International Tiger Day was initially observed at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010. At that time 13 tiger range countries collaborated and decided that they will increase and infact double the number of the species by the year 2022.

International Tiger Day: Facts

Tigers are important species as they help in maintaining a balance in the food chain.

Without the tigers, there is a risk of herbivores animals overgrazing the land and disturbing the balance of a healthy environment.

As per WWF a tiger has a capability of travelling upto 9 to 19 kilometres during its nocturnal hunting routine.

Tigers prefer deers for hunting.

US has more number of tigers in its captivity than out in the wild

What PM Modi has to say

On the occasion of International Tiger Day, PM Modi on Thursday said that India has achieved a target of doubling of tiger population four years ahead of schedule of the Saint Petersberg Ddclaration on Tiger Conservation.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi (/topic/pm-modi) extended his greeting to the wildlife lovers, especially those who are

passionate about tiger conservation on the occasion of International Tiger Day (/topic/international-tiger-day).

"On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home

to over 70 per cent of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems," said PM Modi (/topic/pm-modi).

The Prime Minister said that the last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population.

"India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. The last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger

population. India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg

Declaration on Tiger Conservation (/topic/tiger-conservation)," he tweeted.

He further said that India's strategy of tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities.

"We are also inspired by our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great

planet," PM Modi (/topic/pm-modi) added.

India’s strategy of tiger conservation attaches topmost importance to involving local communities. We are also inspired by our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with all flora and fauna with whom we share our great planet. pic.twitter.com/WSwvPprNuJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. The last tiger census of 2018 showed a rise in the tiger population. India achieved the target of doubling of tiger population 4 years ahead of schedule of the St. Petersburg Declaration on tiger Conservation. pic.twitter.com/s8Myy0os0v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems. pic.twitter.com/Fk3YZzxn07 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2021

The Saint Petersburg declaration (/topic/saint-petersburg-declaration) on tiger conservation was signed in 2010. In the meeting, it was decided to celebrate July 29 as Global Tiger Day (/topic/global-tiger-day) across the world to create awareness on tiger conservation.

With inputs from ANI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal