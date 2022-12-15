International Tea Day 2022: Know History, Theme For This Year And Why This Day Is Observed

DO YOU know what drink we were referring to? It's tea, and the majority of Indians prefer to drink it throughout the year, but especially during the colder months. Yes, you heard that correctly. Are you a fan of aloe tea? Everyone has a special place in their heart for the beverage. This day, December 15, is recognised as International Tea Day. This day is commemorated in a huge number of nations, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, India, and Tanzania.

History: International Tea Day 2022

The United Nations reports that tea consumption began in China around 5000 years ago and that there is historical evidence to support this. While they were just finishing boiling the water, part of the tea leaves fell into the container due to the wind and mixed with the water, making this an unusual beverage that was accidentally discovered. The one and only Chinese Emperor Shen Nung sampled it when he and his warriors sought sanctuary under a tree.

Since its discovery in prehistoric China, tea has spread around the world and is now widely consumed. In Asian culture, it became both a symbol of religious ceremonies and a treatment. In order to challenge China's monopoly on tea, the British introduced the tea crop on a commercial scale in 1824. It is grown in several Indian states, including Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Sikkim. In New Delhi, the day was first celebrated in 2005. In 2015, the Indian government suggested to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) that the festivities be expanded to the entire world.

Theme: International Tea Day 2022

In essence, the theme for this year, 2022, hasn't been revealed yet, although it was "Tea and Fair Trade" in 2017. The main objective of this theme is to actually highlight all of tea's economic benefits, not just those that are particularly prevalent in underdeveloped tea-growing regions. Fair-trade tea will not only help these regions better utilise their resources but will also highlight their valuable goods on the global market.

Significance: International Tea Day 2022

Promoting environmentally friendly tea commerce, manufacturing, and consumption is the main goal of this day. However, it also presents a chance for regional, national, and international leaders to guarantee that the industry continues to play a significant role in reducing extreme poverty, battling hunger, and safeguarding natural resources and livelihoods.

Quotes: International Tea Day 2022

“Thank God for tea! What would the world do without tea? How did it exist? I am glad I was not born before tea" - Sydney Smith “When there’s tea there’s hope" - Sir Arthur Pinero “I am in no way interested in immortality, but only in the taste of tea" - Lu T’ung “My dear, if you could give me a cup of tea to clear my muddle of a head I should better understand your affairs" - Charles Dickens “Each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage" - Catherine Douzel



