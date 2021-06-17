International Sushi Day 2021: Here are 5 different types of Sushi that you must try to experience the pleasure of easy heart-filling bites.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sushi has become the new pizza or butter chicken in India now, just like many other Chinese dishes which have been Indianised. There used to be a time when people saw it as raw fish bites (the Japanese version of Sushi). However, now almost every multi-cuisine restaurant serves this ball of comfort to the delight of customers. Here are 5 different types of Sushi you must try to experience the pleasure of easy heart-filling bites.

Nigiri Sushi:

This Sushi is made of vinegared rice dabbed with wasabi paste- a kind of spice prepared from the root of wasabi (belonging to the cabbage family). It is topped with fillets of raw fish such as tuna, salmon, or sea bass. To prepare this, you don’t need a bamboo mat or nori sheet used to fix the Sushi. You can enjoy it just like that.

Sashimi:

The word literally means sliced raw fish just like the dish itself. It requires no cooking, you just need to pay great attention while selecting the fish. Fillets of tuna, salmon, and sea bass are served with soy sauce and wasabi. This is how many enjoy eating Sashimi.

Ho So Maki:

A little different from the previous Sushi, Ho So Maki is made of vinegared rice and raw fish, seafood or vegetables. Usually but not always it is wrapped with the nori sheet- which is a paper-like dried and roasted seaweed. The Indian version of Sushi usually has the nori sheet around it with pieces of vegetables and tuna.

Uramaki Sushi:

This unique Sushi is rolled inside out with the vinegared rice on the top while the noori sheet or seaweed is seen in the bottom layers. It is then laced with toasted sesame or flying fish roe to make it taste crunchy.

Temaki Sushi:

For this Sushi, the seaweed sheet is rolled into a cone and stuffed with rice. It is then filled with a variety of fillings like shrimp, crab meat, shredded cucumber, avocado, and flying fish roe.

