International Students Day 2022: History, Significance, Celebrations And Other Details Here

THE OCCASION of International Students Day is observed on November 17 every year to encourage the youth to protect their rights and use the resources available to them for a better future. This day serves as an excellent opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the students globally and encourage them to a better future.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the country has over 250 million school-going students which are more than any other country in the world.

International Students Day 2022: History

Due to the events that unfolded in Prague during World War II, the date of November 17 was selected to be observed as International Students Day. The day commemorates the anniversary of the 1993 Naz storming of the university of Prague after the German occupation of Czechoslovakia. On November 17, 1939, nine students along with professors were brutally murdered and over 1200 students were sent to concentration camps. Therefore, this day is observed to remember their sacrifices.

International Students Day 2022: Significance

The day honours student cooperation, diversity, and multiculturalism. The day is observed to honour the bravery of student activists who defended the university in Prague in 1939 when the Nazis stormed the campus. Numerous groups, including international student organisations, have been observing the day widely. This day is an opportunity for every student to raise their voices for equal rights and freedom.

International Students Day 2022: Celebrations

This day is celebrated widely across the world with great enthusiasm. Students are the most essential part of the population and help in shaping the future of the country. This special day is observed in schools and universities by upholding events such as workshops, cultural performances, special guest lectures and many more. Carnivals, essay writing competitions, and other entertaining activities.