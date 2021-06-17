International Picnic Day 2021: So if you were mentally exhausted during the lockdown, you can now go out and breathe some fresh air with family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you don’t know, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has opened all centrally protected monuments, sites, and museums across the country from June 16 that were earlier closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown restrictions have also been relaxed in the national capital much to the ease of many. So if you were mentally exhausted during the lockdown, you can now go out and breathe some fresh air with family and friends. But, don’t forget to follow the COVID protocols and put on that mask.

Here are 5 places you can visit with your family and friends

Kingdom of Dreams, Gurgaon

This one is an ideal place to visit with both family and friends. Situated near the Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram, the Kingdom of Dreams is an ultimate destination for entertainment. It showcases fanciful cinematic musicals, hosts live entertainment shows, and also has a plethora of unique Indian culture, arts and crafts, and authentic cuisines.

Dilli Haat, Delhi

If you are planning to go shopping for some Indian ethnic handicrafts, clothes, or other items, Dilli Haat is the place for you. Not only this, the place also has restaurants representing different cities of India. You can enjoy the traditional rural ambience of this place with your family.

Qutub Minar, Delhi

Cliché but never old. The beautiful parks of Qutub Minar are perfect picnic spots for families and friends. You can relax in its lush green environment and also enjoy watching the histrionic 73-metre tall minaret, Qutub Minar engraved with decorative Quranic texts.

Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi

When talking about greenery, Humayun’s Tomb cannot be left unnamed. This beautiful 15th-century monument is also a nice place to spend time with family. Build in the memory of Humayun by his widow Bega Begam the monument has garden squares where you can enjoy your day.

Cyber Hub

Fret not, if you want to go out with friends Cyber Hub may suit you well. It is an integrated food and entertainment destination with restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, bakeries, etc. It also has an amphitheatre for events and promotional activities.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha