International Parents’ Day 2021: Share a few messages, greetings, wishes and more to put a smile on your parents' face. Scroll down to read and share the quotes, statuses, SMSes etc.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Compromises, care, unconditional love are the few words that describe parents. As the most important people in your life, they deserve to know how much you love them. Therefore, on International Parents' Day 2021, which falls on June 1 every year, here we are with a perfect way you can wish your mom and dad.

Just share these best wishes, SMSes, quotes, messages and more with them and make them feel loved. We are sure, the moment these good wishes will definitely put a bright smile on their face amidst these trying times. Scroll down to take a look:

The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Parent’s Day! Thank you for always being my biggest supporter!

You two have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, mom and dad. Wishing both of you a happy parent’s day!

I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Parents’ Day!

Everything I am today is because of you two. Wishing you a happy parent’s day!

I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Parents Day! May you two live a long, happy, and peaceful life. Thank you for everything!

On this day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is what matters to me the most. Wishing you a world full of happiness!

Love and support of parents can get a child anywhere and everywhere in life. Thank you, mom and dad, for always supporting me. Happy parent’s day!

Happy Parent’s Day to my lovely parents! You two are the best!

Dear Mother and Father, Happy Parent’s Day! Thank you for guiding me through my life like a mentor and supporting me like a true friend!

Wishing you both a very Happy Parent’s Day! Always keep smiling!

Happy Parent’s Day Mom! You always taught me the good values of life and inspired me to be a better person every day. I love you!

Mom and Dad, Thank You for the greatest gift of all, the gift of unconditional love. Happy Parent’s Day!

Happy Parent’s Day to you, Mom and Dad! You two are the coolest parents I have ever seen and thank God you are mine!

I am so lucky to have you both as my guardian angels. Happy Parent’s Day!

Mom and Dad, good thing that I was born to you because it takes such awesome parents to raise an awesome kid like me! Happy Parent’s Day!

Thanks for giving me a life full of happiness and dreams. You are so special to me. Happy parents day dad!

Happy Parent’s Day to my mom and dad, you are my lifeline!

My lovely parents, it is a blessing to be born in this amazing family and having you two in my life. Happy Parent’s Day to you!

Dear parents, thank you for tolerating all my tantrums and bearing all the loud noises I used to make! Happy Parent’s Day to you!

Happy Parent’s Day, Mama and Papa! You two are the reason for my happiness and the motivation behind my success. Thank you for everything!

Dear Mom and Dad, thank you for always taking care of me and fulfilling my every little need. I couldn’t be luckier! Happy Parent’s Day!

Dear Mum and Dad, thank you for being my protector! Happy Parent’s Day 2020!

If it wasn’t for our parents, we would never have lived on this beautiful earth for so many reasons to live for. Respect to all the parents in the world. Happy parents day!

Parents are not just mom and dad. But together they form an institution for a child. Happy parents day to all those parents who never give up on their child!

Today I want to celebrate the love and care that you two have given me in all my life. You are the most perfect parents in this world. happy Parents’ Day, dear mom and dad.

There is no relationship in the world as beautiful as the one that is shared between a child and his parents. For me, you two are the best parents in the world!

Parents are the architect of a better tomorrow. The fate of this world relies heavily on the duties they perform every day, every moment. Have a happy parents day!

Let’s take a moment to be grateful to our parents. They are the reasons why we breathe. Happy parents day!

Ask the leaders of today’s world and they’ll show you who’s behind the curtain. Thanks to all the parents for their ever unsung contributions. Happy parents day!

A day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days in a year. Happy parents day!

Our first introduction with true and unconditional love is with our parents. Today is a day for being grateful for all the happiness they provided us with.

Happy parents day to all the parents in the world. You are the reasons why our childhood was so awesome! Respect from the deep of heart!

Dear mom and dad, you deserve all the happiness in life. I pray to God that he gives me the power to make all your dreams come true. Happy Parent’s day!

You both have so many good qualities in you that as a son, I always feel the luckiest. You are everything that makes me happy. God bless both of you on this day!

Dear parents, Thank you for being so patient with me. Even if I failed a hundred times, you two pushed me to stand up again. Happy Parent’s Day!

Wishing you two a very Happy Parent’s Day, Mom and Dad! May the smiles on your faces always remain intact like this!

Happy Parent’s Day! You made my journey beautiful and helped me reach the epitome of success and happiness! I love you two!

It is not possible to list all the things you have sacrificed in order to keep me happy. Thank you for everything! Happy Parent’s Day!

My amazing parents, you two are the most wonderful human beings I have ever met! Thank you for being in my life. Happy Parent’s Day!

Happy Parent’s Day! You taught me to be a genuine, kind, passionate and empathetic human being and I could not thank you two enough for that!

You are the most adorable parent in the world. I owe you my life and everything y that makes me who I am. Wishing you a happy parent’s day!

I would never know that parenting was art if I wasn’t born to you. You two are just the perfect kind of parent that every child should have. Happy Parents’ Day!

Raising a son is difficult. But you two did it with ultimate perfection. I love you both so much. May both of you live long and be happy! Happy parent’s day!

Every time I thought you were wrong, but the reality made me realize you can never be wrong. I love you. Happy parents day wishes to both of you!

I am everything you have taught me to be. I am proud to be a part of you two. You are always the best mom and dad in the world!

You are the solution to my every problem in life. I wonder what would happen in my life if you weren’t always there to hold me up. Happy parents day to you dear!

You taught me how to take responsibilities and how to perform duties. Thank you for raising me like a man who is not afraid of failure. I love you, mom and dad!

I may not be a good son to you, but with all that I have learned from you too, be sure that your son will be a good human being. Happy parents day.

Thanks for not only being my parent but also being my friend, my teacher and my mentor. You are the light that guides me every day and every moment. Happy parents day mom and dad!

I thank god every day for his blessings. It was a gift for me to be born to the most wonderful parents in this world. Happy parents day!

