New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: All the medical staff across the world are the most important human beings on this planet. Whether it is a doctor or a nurse both play an essential role in saving people's life, rehabilitation, and well-being. When it comes to Nurses, these medical workers hardly receive any acknowledgment for their work. In order to mark their hardship, people across the globe observe International Nurses Day on May 12 every year. The main aim of the day is to honour nurses. The day also coincides with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

International Nurses Day 2022: History

Back in 1965, the International Council of Nurses (INC) started celebrating International Nurses Day. May 12 is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Florence was a social reformer and English nurse. She was the one who dipped her feet in the nursing profession and made it a renowned profession.

The day aims to honour nurses across the globe and sheds light on their importance.

International Nurses Day 2022:

Nurses have played an essential role during the time of pandemics. They became the back of the entire health care system and ensured that every patient is taken care of. Apart from that they also ensured to multitask in order to manage every patient.

On the ocassion of International Nurses Day 2022, we bring you top 15 quotes of the greatest nurse of all time -- Mother Teresa, who is also a nun and a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

“Profound joy of the heart is like a magnet that indicates the path of life.”

“Love begins by taking care of the closest ones – the ones at home.”

“Let us always meet each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.”

“Some people come in our life as blessings. Some come in your life as lessons.”

“If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway.”

“A life not lived for others is not a life.”

“I prefer you to make mistakes in kindness than work miracles in unkindness.”

“Love is a fruit in season at all times and within reach of every hand.”

“Work without love is slavery.”

“I want you to be concerned about your next-door neighbor. Do you know your next-door neighbor?”

“Be happy in the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.”

“If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.”

“Be kind and merciful. Let no one ever come to you without coming away better and happier."

“One of the realities we’re all called to go through is to move from repulsion to compassion and from compassion to wonderment.”

“If we are humble, nothing will change us, neither praise, nor discouragement.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen