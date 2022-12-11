International Mountain Day 2022: 5 Highest Mountain Peaks In The World

ACCORDING TO the United Nations, mountains cover around more than 25 per cent of the Earth's land and are home to over 1 billion people across the globe. International Mountain Day is observed on December 11, 2022, to increase awareness of the value and history mountains provide to life and climate. This day came into existence in 2003 when the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development accepted Chapter 13 of Agenda 21: Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development in 1992.

The theme for this World Mountain Day 2022 is "Women Move Mountains." To celebrate this special occasion, we bring you the list of the 5 highest mountains around the world that you must know about.

1. Mount Everest

Standing tall in Nepal on the Nepa-China border, Mt Everest has a height of 8,848 metres (29,029 ft) above sea level. Also known as 'Sagarmatha' in Nepal and 'Chhomolongma' in Tibet, Mount Everest is the Earth's highest mountain above sea level.

2. Mount K2

Known as the second-highest mountain in the globe, Mount K2 stand at a height of 8,611 metres above sea level. It is located in the Karakoram range, lying partly in a Chinese-administered enclave of the Kashmir region under the Pakistan administration.

3. Mount Kangchenjunga

It is the world's third-highest mountain with an elevation of 28,169 feet above sea level. It is located on the edges of India and Nepal and offers spectacular views from different viewpoints. The name Kangchenjunga stands for 'The Five Treasures of the High Snow'.

4. Mount Lhotse

With a height of 8,516 metres (27,940 ft) above sea level, Mount Lhotse is the fourth-highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Himalayas on the border of Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. It is also known for its proximity to Mount Everest.

5. Mount Makalu

Mount Makalu is the fifth-highest mountain on the Earth with a height of 8,481 metres (27,825) above sea level. Located in the Mahalangur Himalayas, this mountain is an isolated peak with the shape of a four-sided pyramid.