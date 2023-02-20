International Mother Language Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme | All You Need To Know About This Day

EVERY YEAR, February 21 is celebrated as International Mother Language Day to promote the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity in the country. The idea to celebrate this day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was in 1999 when UNESCO General Conference approved it and since then it has been observed throughout the world. UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies. This day celebrated pride and honour by remembering the historical language movement and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Bangladesh in 1952. This day is also known as 'Matribhasha Diwas' and is celebrated with great fervour and joy.

International Mother Language Day 2023: History And Significance

This day acknowledges the languages and multilingualism that are powerful tools for social inclusion and worldwide development. It aims to promote the sustainable development goals of equity for all. On the UN resolution of 2002, the General Assembly of the UN supported the declaration of a UN day. In this resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, member states are encouraged to take action to preserve and protect all languages spoken by people across the world. Language has an essential function in creating change and growth in human civilization.

International Mother Language Day 2023: Theme

The theme for International Mother Language Day 2023 is yet to be announced. Whereas, the theme for 2022 was "Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities" and 2021 was "Fostering multilingualism for inclusion in education and society."

International Mother Language Day 2023: Celebrations

According to UNESCO, the 24th edition of International Mother Language Day will focus on the theme 'multilingual education - a necessity to transform education.' The event organized by UNESCO on 21 February will explore and debate the potential of multilingualism to transform education from a lifelong learning perspective and in different contexts.