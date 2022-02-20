New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on February 21 people across the globe celebrate International Mother Language Day is celebrated to promote linguistic, multilinguistic, and cultural diversity in every part of the world. The day also emphasis on the fact that languages and multilingualism are two powerful tools that help in promoting social inclusion and uniform development worldwide.

The day is celebrated to inform and aware people about how cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue provide quality education to all and can also strengthen co-operation.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your friends and family.

Quotes and Messages on International Mother Language Day 2022:

Our mother language is what gives us our identity and we must always be proud of it. Wishing a very Happy International Mother Language Day to you.

The occasion of International Mother Language Day reminds us all that there is something special about mother language that makes it so beautiful. Warm wishes on this day to you.

Language may be just a way to communicate with each other but mother language is something that connects us with our culture. Happy International Mother Language Day.

The occasion of International Mother Language Day must be celebrated with high spirits because every language deserves a lot of respect. Warm greetings to you.

You are the most comfortable to express yourself when it is in your mother language. Wishing a very Happy International Mother Language Day to you.

We may learn many new languages but there is one language that is very close to our heart and that is our mother language. Happy International Mother Language Day to you.

We may not realize that how important a mother language is for us and that’s why we must celebrate International Mother Language Day with great spirits.

There is something special about mother language and that is what makes is so special. Wishing a very Happy International Mother Language Day to you.

Let us come together and give the much-deserved respect and attention to our mother language to make this a wonderful International Mother Language Day.

Language is defined as a way to express yourself and your mother language is a language that connects us with our unique culture. Happy International Mother Language Day.

May the celebrations of International Mother Language Day be full of respect and love for the mother language that makes us so different. Happy International Mother Language Day.

Without language, one cannot talk to people and understand them; No one can share their hopes and aspirations! International Mother Language Day!

For our Indians, I do not think that English can ever leave the magic of emotions that our mother tongue can

The language on the lips is alcohol.-- Virginia Woolf

You can never understand a language unless you understand at least two. -- Geoffrey Vian

This universe can be expressed in very good words and syllables which is not one’s mother tongue. -- Tahar Ben Jelloun

Language is the blood of the soul in which thoughts move and from which they grow.

If my mother tongue is shaking the foundations of your kingdom, it means that you have created your kingdom on my land

You cannot understand any language until you understand an incident in two. You can understand people by understanding their language

Language is a culture guide. It tells where its relatives come from and where they are going.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen