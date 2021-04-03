This year, the theme of International Mine Awareness Day is Perseverance, Partnership, and Progress. This year, the UN has laid focus to advance the work so that new partnerships can be formed.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, International Day for Mine Awareness is observed on April 4. This decision was taken by the General Assembly on December 8, 2005. It is observed to make people aware of the harmful effects of the explosive remnants of war which constitutes a serious threat to the safety and health of the people.

In 2018, the United Nations Mine Action Strategy (UNMAS) drafted two strategies that represented the two frameworks for the United Nations System and it introduced a Theory of Change for the United Nations engagement in mine action.

What is the theme of International Mine Awareness Day 2021?

This year, the theme of International Mine Awareness Day is Perseverance, Partnership, and Progress. This year, the UN has laid focus to advance the work so that new partnerships can be formed.

According to the UN, this year will require perseverance as the work is going to continue and many landmines and explosive ordnance will be cleared, thus that perseverance will be crucial.

On the other hand, the world needs to be free from the threat of landmines and explosives, thus progress in welfare needs to carry on.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres also said, "Today, on the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, we reflect on how far we have come in raising awareness of the dangers posed by landmines and recommit to our target of a mine-free world."

In April 2015, actor Daniel Craig was appointed as the first UN Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards.

What is UNMAS?

It is a United Nation based action service that provides the specialization in coordinating and implementing the activities so that the threat caused by mines, explosives can be reduced.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma