New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As COVID-19's strain continues to spread its wings, it is very important for one to take care of themselves. As this time the virus is severely affecting people's lungs and causing breathing problems, infections, stomach issues and more, it is even more necessary to maintain our immunity. Therefore, to minimise the risk of the disease washing hands, having your surrounding sanitized and even social distancing is not enough.

Yes, in the second strain of COVID-19 boosting your immune system should be your top priority and one of the best ways to do that is to keep a track of what are you eating throughout the day. Right from green veggies, legumes to healthy dairy products, one should include everything in their diet. Meanwhile, when it comes to increasing immunity then milk is considered one of the best options for the same. Therefore, on International Milk Day, which is observed every June 1, here we are with a few dairy products that can help you stay strong amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Milk

Milk is considered as a complete diet for age groups right from a child to an older adult. It contains vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, protein and other nutrients which help in boosting your immunity.

Yogurt

As per experts, a lot of flu-like infections in adults can be controlled once they have probiotic-rich yogurt drinks. Yes, yoghurt is rich in lactobacillus which is a probiotic (also known as a beneficial type of bacteria) that helps in fighting for your body and increasing your immunity.

Cheese

According to a latest study conducted by experts in the University of Turku in Finland, cheese can be highly good for immune system. Yes, this milk product can carry probiotic bacteria which is considered beneficial to increase immunity in older adults.

Role of nutrients in the immune system

Dairy foods which are mentioned above including milk, cheese and yogurt posses important nutrients such as vitamins A and D, zinc and protein, which a ire considered good immunity boosters. Therefore, take a look at what role do they play in strengthening your body's defence mechanism.

Vitamin A lends its support to gastrointestinal tract and respiratory systems' tissues.

Vitamin D helps in keeping your gastrointestinal system intact, also, it protects your body against lung infections.

Zinc helps in maintaining skin integrity while boosting your immunity.

Protein helps in quick healing and gets your body to recover faster.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal