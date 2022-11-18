International Men's Day 2022: 5 Unique Gift Ideas To Surprise Men In Your Life On This Special Day

INTERNATIONAL MEN's Day will be celebrated on November 19, 2022, across the globe with great jubilation. To commemorate the efforts and contributions of men in society, this day acts as a great opportunity to be grateful to all men. With the theme of “Helping Men and Boys”, this year, the celebrations include donations, talking about men's mental health, making and sharing posters, joining conversation panels and many more.

You can celebrate this special day of International Men's Day by surprising men in your life with innovative and meaningful gifts that they will cherish forever, Look below for some ideas.

1. Wallet

Symbolically representing the conservation of life, health and wealth, a wallet is one of the signs of luck and charm. It is one of the best gift ideas for men. You can add a photo of you and your friend whom you are gifting to make it closer to the heart and meaningful.

2. Grooming Hamper

Grooming hampers which include grooming essentials are a thoughtful gift idea for men. It consists of daily grooming essentials from the skin to hair which provide a rejuvenating experience.

3. Sneakers

Men are filled with love and passion for sneakers and their wardrobe is always full of different sneakers. You can never go wrong with gifting a pair of sneakers to a guy. Just go by their choice of colour, brand and style.

4. Watch

Being one of the most exquisite and prestigious gifts, watches are more than a present. It is a symbol of life and time. Wearing a watch makes your feel more confident and leaves a significant bold mark on your personality.

5. Scrapbook

What's better than a handmade gift that represents your emotions and love towards the person. A handmade card is super easy to make. You can be as creative as you can while designing a special handmade card for men in your life and writing a special message for them in it.