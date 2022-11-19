International Men's Day 2022: 5 Tips To Take Care Of Your Mental Health

MENTAL HEALTH illnesses affect men and women with equal prevalence, effects and diagnosis. There is always the need to talk about mental health, be it for men or women. Breaking the stereotypes, on November 19, every year International Men's Day is observed to highlight and promote awareness regarding the efforts and contributions of men in society. The theme for this year's International Men's Day is "Helping Men And Boys".

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, men are more likely to die by suicide than women. Society recognizes men as people who are bold, strong, brave and masculine, perfect at managing their feelings and emotions. Good mental is as important as oxygen. Men generally do not speak up about the issues that they face.

As per Beyond Blue statistics, one in eight men will experience depression and one in five men will experience anxiety at some stage of their lives. Nearly 1 in 10 men experience some form of depression or anxiety but less than half seek treatment. Look below for some effective tips to take care of men's mental health.

1. Practice Mindfulness

Being mindful of your needs, feelings, emotions, actions and environment is an essential part of self-care. It increases self-control, objectivity, focus, emotional intelligence, concentration and mental clarity. Pay attention to your habits and things, try to live in the moment, accept as you are and focus on your breathing.

2. Meditation

Meditation is a source of mindfulness. Meditation allows one to focus on attention and eliminate stress-generating thoughts and emotions. It produces a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind.

3. Art of Affirmations

How often do we affirm things? Believing in the universe and supporting yourself with good words is one of the most crucial parts of good mental health. Numerous researches show that self-affirmation phrases help reduce stress in an individual.

4. Practice Gratitude

The act of being thankful for the universe and God or appreciating the world for all you have got is known as gratitude. Gratitude is an art that helps in improving mood and temper. When an individual starts to show gratitude towards everything in their life, happiness, peace and positive emotions surround them improving their mental health.

5. Know Your Body

With increased workload and family responsibilities, men tend to forget about their body needs which include being available for themselves. Being stressed out, exhausted, and feeling anxious are some early signs of deteriorating mental health. Try to know your body, and the signs your body is showing and divert your attention towards your needs and mental health. According to Mental Health Week, men who are inactive are 60% more likely to suffer from depression than those who are active.

Many Mental health organizations are working towards improving men's mental health such as Men's Health Network, Movember Foundation, Men's Health Forum ad many more.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)