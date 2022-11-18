International Men's Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of This Day

IMPRISONED BY gender stereotypes, we often forget to discuss men's problems and their achievements. On November 19 every year, International Men's Day is observed annually to celebrate the political, cultural, and socio-economic achievements of men throughout the globe. The day serves as a great opportunity to celebrate the contributions, particularly to the nation, society union, marriage, family and childcare.

The objective of International Men's Day is to increase and promote awareness towards men's issues. Improving gender equality and highlighting male role models in every field is the objective of this day's celebrations.

International Men's Day 2022: History

To commemorate International Men's Day in February, Thomas Oaster, the director of the Missouri Center for Men's Studies, in the early 1990s, invited groups from the United States, Australia, and Malta to hold small gatherings. The events were held by Oaster for two years, but in 1995, there were not many organisations present, which led to the function's withdrawal.

When Jerome Teelucksingh discovered that there was no day to honour men who were single, or who were young boys and teenagers, he brought back this day in 1999. He chose to celebrate the special day of International Men's Day dedicated to men worldwide on November 19. Since then, this day has been celebrated in parts of the world to promote efforts and contributions made by men in society.

International Men's Day 2022: Significance

With everyone talking and debating around gender equality and equal opportunities, it is essential to also address the needs, issues, contributions and efforts of men. This day reminds us all that men need to be appreciated and acknowledged for their contributions. It's a day to give them a break from being strong, brave and masculine and let them know that they are loved and matter.

International Men's Day 2022: Theme

With the aim of promoting basic humanitarian values and awareness related to men, this year the theme for International men's Day is “Helping Men and Boys”. This day is observed and celebrated in more than 80 countries to talk and open up about the important topics surrounding men's well-being, health and struggles.

International Men's Day 2022: Celebrations

To celebrate this particular day, you can listen to stories of men who gave their lives for developing a better society, create a safe space for them to let them talk, and surprise them with special gifts and small get-togethers. Take this day as an opportunity to spend time with your loved ones.