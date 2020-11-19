New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Men's Day 2020 is celebrated on November 19. This event is observed annually to create awareness about men's health and to promote gender equality. International Men's Day is celebrated worldwide to honor the men who are breaking the stereotype and making positive changes in society while raising awareness for issues faced by gender. The men of the society have also been the victims of patriarchy, matriarchy, norms, and mental health.

This year the theme of International Men's Day 2020 is “Better health for men and boys.”

The official website of International Men's Day says that the demand for a day to celebrate men began around the year 1960 and this day was founded in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh.

History of International Men's Day

International Men's Day was first observed in 1992 on February 7 by Thomas Oaster to celebrate the contributions made by men in various aspects of life. Many male leaders of the society made various attempts to start the International Mren's Day and that received little response from the society. On November 19, 1999, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh re-initialized the day in Trinidad and Tobago, and thus the day started to receive praises from across the world.

Significance of International Men's Day

This day promotes the positive male role model apart from the celebrities, The main objective of this day is to create awareness about men's mental health and why it is necessary for all aspects of life including, social, emotional, physical, and spiritual. On this day, gender equality is promoted and the discrimination against men is also highlighted so as to improve gender relations and equality.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma