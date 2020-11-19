International Men’s Day 2020: This year's theme for International Men's Day is 'Better Health For Men and Boys' and for that, we have come up with the best tips that can help you to cut down weight.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19. This day is celebrated to appreciate the achievements and commemorate men's achievement who breaks the stereotypes and has come forward for the betterment of the world. This year's theme for International Men's Day is 'Better Health For Men and Boys' and for that, we have come up with the best tips that can help you to cut down weight.

Full Body Exercise

For cutting down weight, it is important to do an exercise that uses your whole body instead of working on a specific area. Exercise like squats, pushups, deadlifts, chin-up helps the full body to work out and it has effective results that help the person to cut down weight easily. To perform this exercise the best time is early in the morning.

Cycling

Cycling helps the body to remain active and it releases toxins out of the body. It is also known as stress bursting exercise that calms one's mind and it also helps to cut down weight. It is good for the lower body muscles like calves, quadriceps, and glutes.

Do not forget to hydrate yourself

If you want to cut down weight at a speedy rate you need to keep your body hydrated. The body requires plenty of water and if you are working out, it is important to hydrate yourself as if one is dehydrated it can impact the workout.

Strength Training

Strength training holds many benefits and it helps to cut down the unwanted fat from the body that is majorly surrounded around the tummy area of your body. Strength training is a combination of exercise and is done with some aerobic exercise and it helps to reduce belly fat.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma