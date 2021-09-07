International Literacy Day 2021 will explore how literacy can contribute to building a solid foundation for a human-centered recovery, with a special focus on the interplay of literacy and digital skills required by non-literate youth and adults.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Literacy Day 2021 is annually celebrated on September 8 to create awareness among the people regarding the importance of literacy. Literacy not just helps people live with dignity but also make them self-sufficient. This special day was declared by UNESCO in 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference. In the year 1967, International Literacy Day was celebrated for the first time. This year's theme is 'Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide'.

International Literacy Day 2021: History

UNESCO, on October 26, 1966, declared International Literacy Day to be celebrated on September 8. The aim behind this day was to encourage individuals, communities and societies. As per the UN body, at least 773 million adults worldwide are lacking basic literacy skills, despite the progress.

According to UNESCO, International Literacy Day 2021 will explore how literacy can contribute to building a solid foundation for a human-centred recovery, with a special focus on the interplay of literacy and digital skills required by non-literate youth and adults. It will also explore what makes technology-enabled literacy learning inclusive and meaningful to leave no one behind. By doing so, ILD2021 will be an opportunity to reimagine future literacy teaching and learning, within and beyond the context of the pandemic."

International Literacy Day 2021: Significance

The day is celebrated to aware people of the need to be literate and know their rights for social and human development. Literacy not just helps people live a better life but also eradicate poverty, controlling the population, lowering child mortality, etc. This day is celebrated to encourage people towards better education. On this day, UNESCO organises several events in schools, colleges and villages to aware people.

In 2015, the UN adopted Sustainable Development Agenda to promote universal access to quality education and learning opportunities throughout people’s lives. Sustainable Development Goal 4 has one of its targets ensuring all young people achieve literacy and numeracy and that adults, who lack these skills are given the opportunity to acquire them.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv