New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, May 1 is celebrated as International Worker's Day. This day is observed to celebrate the achievements of the workers and to spread awareness about the exploitation that the workers face. This day is observed across the world and it is known by names like International Worker's Day, Labour Day and May Day.

History of Labour Day

In 1889, the Marxist International Socialist Congress adopted a resolution for a great international demonstration in which they demanded that the workers should not be made to work for more than 8 hours a day. After this, it became an annual event and May 1 was celebrated as Labour Day.

Earlier, the labours were exploited as they were made to work for 15 hours a day and it was in the year 1886 that the workers came together and started raising their voice for their right. In the protest, they asked for working 8 hours a day and to be provided with paid leaves.

In India, Labour Day was observed in the year 1923, in Chennai. This day was observed by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. On this day, the communist leader Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar also asked the government that this day should be considered as a national holiday to symbolise the efforts and work of the workers. This day is also known as Kamgar Divas, Kamgar Din and Antrarashtriya Shramik Divas in India.

The theme of Labour Day 2021:

The International Workers' Day will be observed on May 1 and every year there is a common observance theme that symbolises the efforts of the labours. The theme of 2021 has not been announced yet, however, it will be announced soon. In 2019, the theme for labour day was, "Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement."

How is May Day celebrated?

On this day, protest, strikes and marches take place. However, this time the celebration will look a little different owing to the current situation of the coronavirus induced pandemic.

