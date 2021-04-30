International Labour Day is celebrated to honour the achievements of workers across the world and it also aware people about the rights of workers.

People across the world celebrate this day by marching and conducting protest and strikes in which they raise their voice to aware the workers of their rights so that no one can exploit them. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will look a little different this year.

Meanwhile, you can celebrate this day by giving a speech to the workers and for that, we have some samples from where you can get inspired and take ideas to prepare your speech:

International Labour Day Speech and Essay Ideas:

Labour’s day is celebrated in India on May 1st every year. The day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of workers. It is celebrated to honour the dedication and contribution of the working community to the growth of the nation. Labour unions celebrate the day with parades and parties that address their issues and concerns to the authorities. The day is also significant for preserving the rights of labourers and expressing their demands to the organization and the government.

The celebration of Labour’s day started from the history of the United States of America, where the labourers went on a big nationwide strike to express their inequalities and hardships. Finally, the norm of eight-hour work was established worldwide and many countries started following it. Labour’s day observance started as a remembrance of the day in which the American labour union succeeded in their protests.

In India, labour’s day is declared a national holiday. The first labour’s day was celebrated in 1923 in Chennai. There are more than 80 countries celebrating labour’s day on May 1 as International worker’s day or May Day. However, the United States of America and Canada celebrate labour’s day on the first Monday of September. The day celebrates the hard work and achievements of the working community.

Labour Day is celebrated to recognise the hard work and achievements of the working class. It is celebrated on different dates, in different countries. However, mostly International Workers' Day is celebrated on May 1 in various countries. Earlier, the condition of Labours was very bad. They had to work very hard for around 15 hours a day. They suffered injuries at the workplace and many workers lost their lives. Despite their hard work, they used to get very low wages. There was also a lack of good sources. The labour union raised its voice against the government. They formed protests and fought for their rights after which 8 hours of work was fixed for labourers. Hence, Labour Day originated from this movement. Although the history is different for different countries, the main reason behind this day is the same which is unfair behaviour towards the labour class. There were many movements against this in different parts of the world. Hence, a special day is dedicated to the labour class to appreciate their contribution to society.

International Labour Day is observed to celebrate the hard work and achievements of the labour class. Many countries celebrate this day to honour the workers for their contribution. It all started when the industrialists started exploiting the labour class. They took hard work from workers but pay them very little money. The workers were made to work for 10-15 hours a day in factories including chemical factories, mines, etc. under very difficult circumstances. Many workers used to fall sick and several others lost their lives. However, they decided to protest against this exploitation and united to raise their voice against the atrocity. They formed trade unions and went on strike against this injustice. Eventually, the government reduced the working hours to 8 hours a day. Hence, the day is celebrated to mark the efforts of this class.

