International Jokes Day 2022: 15 Hilarious Jokes To Share With Family And Friends To Make Them Laugh

To live is to laugh and what better way to laugh than on a hilarious joke. Every year on July 1st, International Jokes Day is celebrated in a bid to encourage people to keep all their problems on one side and share jokes and humorous videos with others. It is believed that the was first created by author Wayne Reinagel in 1994. He used this holiday to promote his joke books, the first of which was 250 Funniest Office Jokes, Memos & Cartoon Pinups. The date July 1 was chosen as the date because it was the halfway point of the year.

To celebrate this day, and share the laughter and joy of life, we here at Jagran English have curated some of the most hilarious jokes for you to tell your friends and family so that they laugh out loud:

1. How does the moon cut his hair?

Eclipse it!

2. Why did an old man fall in a well?

Because he couldn't see that well.

3. Why did the old lady get angry at the boy who helped her cross the street?

Because she didn't want to cross the street.

4. Why was the man waiting near the signal with bread and butter in his hand?

Because he heard there was going to be a traffic jam.

5. What do you call a dinosaur that is sleeping?

A dino-snore.

6. What is fast, loud and crunchy?

A rocket chip.

7. Why did the teddy bear say no to dessert?

Because she was stuffed.

8. What has ears but cannot hear?

A cornfield.

9. What did one wall say to the other wall?

I'll meet you at the corner.

10. Why did a scarecrow win a Nobel prize?

He was outstanding in his field!

11. What do sprinters eat before a race?

Nothing. They fast!

12. What do you call an illegally parked frog?

Toad!

13. Why are elevator jokes so good?

They work on many levels!

14. What did the left eye say to the right eye?

Between us, something smells.

15. What did one plate say to the other plate?

Dinner is on me.