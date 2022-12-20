International Human Solidarity Day 2022: History, Significance And Theme Of The Day

TO CELEBRATE the ideal of unity in diversity, International Human Solidarity Day (IHSD) is observed annually on December 20. The day focuses on achieving Sustainable Development Goals such as poverty eradication, eradication of hunger etc. The basic objective is to promote equality, social justice and cooperation with societies and people.

This day serves as a reminder for the government to analyze their commitments to international agreements. Being a part of the Sustainable Development Goals, it is promoted by the World Solidarity Fund and United Nations Development Programme.

International Human Solidarity Day 2022: History

The United Nations dedicated the day of December 20 as International Human Solidarity Day. The UNGA passed a resolution to set up World Solidarity Fund on December 20, 2002. The UN passed a resolution 60/209 on December 22, 2005, considering solidarity as an important fundamental and universal value foundation and officially declaring December 20 as International Human Solidarity Day. By resolution 57/265 the General Assembly, on 20 December 2002, established the World Solidarity Fund, which was set up in February 2003 as a trust fund of the United Nations Development Programme. Its objective is to eradicate poverty and promote human and social development in developing countries, in particular among the poorest segments of their populations.

International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Significance

This day is of great significance as it is aimed at developing new initiatives to achieve sustainable development goals. On the Solidarity issues, the UN resolution document states, “Global challenges must be managed in a way that distributes the costs and burdens fairly in accordance with basic principles of equity and social justice. Those who suffer or who benefit least deserve help from those who benefit most.”

International Human Solidarity Day 2022: Theme

The theme for International Human Solidarity Day remains unchanged. Its sole objective is to promote cultural equality and social justice to bring social development into developing countries.