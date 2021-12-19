New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on December 20, people across the globe observe International Human Solidarity Day in order to raise public awareness about the importance of solidarity. According to the UN website, the day celebrates unity and diversity across the globe. The day also serves as a reminder for the different governments of the countries to respect their commitment to international agreements.

Objectives of International Human Solidarity Day:

* To create awareness among people about the importance of solidarity

* To celebrate unity in diversity

*To remind the governments to respect their commitments to international agreements

* To have a discussion on how to promote solidarity for the achievement of the sustainable development goals

History of International Human Solidarity Day:

Solidarity was recognised as one of the fundamental and universal values in the twenty-first century by the General Assembly, on December 22, 2005, by resolution 60/209. Therefore, December 20 of each year was declared as International Human Solidarity Day.

In order to promote the concept of solidarity, World Solidarity Fund was established. The main aim of the fund was to eradicate poverty and the proclamation of International Human Solidarity Day.

Significance of International Human Solidarity Day:

In order to promote peace, human rights, and social and economic development, the United Nations' creation brought the different nations and people of the globe together. The main principal of the organisation was the fundamentals of unity and harmony among its members. The organisation emphasised on the concept of collective security that depends on the solidarity of its members to unite “to maintain international peace and security.”

The UN says that the International Human Solidarity Day is a day “to celebrate our unity in diversity; a day to remind governments to respect their commitments to international agreements; a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity; a day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication; a day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen