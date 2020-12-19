International Human Solidarity Day 2020: The UN had in 2005 recognised solidarity as a fundamental and universal value and declared that International Human Solidarity Day will be observed every year on December 20 every year.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Human Solidarity Day or Human Solidarity Day is observed on December 20 every year to celebrate the unity and solidarity among people across the world. The United Nations Millennium Declaration (UNMD) says that solidarity is a fundamental value that is essential to international relations.

What is the history of International Human Solidarity Day?

The UN had in 2005 recognised solidarity as a fundamental and universal value and declared that International Human Solidarity Day will be observed every year on December 20 to encourage governments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to eradicate poverty by "spreading awareness".

As per the United Nations, International Human Solidarity Day is a day to celebrate unity in diversity and remind countries to respect their commitments to international agreements. The aim of the day is also to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication and raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity.

Here are some quotes to observe International Human Solidarity Day 2020:

"We Must Stand Together United in Solidarity Against the Targeting, Demonization, and Vilification of Any Group of People"

"The organisation relies on the spirit of solidarity as it helps decrease the concerns of world problems. It can be a bullet to poverty, hunger, health, and education"

"One should always be aware of all the new plans and schemes implemented by our government to make life better"

"A Free Economy and Strong Communities Honour the Dignity of Every Person, Rewarding Effort With Justice, Promoting Upward Mobility, and Building Solidarity Among Citizens"

"If someone puts their hands on you make sure they never put their hands on anybody else again"

"On 20th December, the general assembly decided to make this day worldwide famous, as this culture can help eradicate poverty and restore deep heritage and harmony worldwide"

"It is one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st Century. It helps those underprivileged or unaware of government action and need to benefit from this"

"Solidarity is defined as one of the essential tools in the Millennium Declaration context"

"Sometimes an alien would stand with a moose, not because of solidarity, but because of accidentally doing it"

"If not thought carefully, our solidarity for just causes can backfire, especially when we are selective in reacting against injustice"

