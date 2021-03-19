Having a bad day at work? Boost your mood on this International Happiness Day 2021 by trying 5 foods that will make you happy. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Did you smile today? Well, it's an important question to ask especially during these tough times of COVID-19's global pandemic. But don't let your spirit fade away and celebrate International Happiness Day 2021. yes, this day is observed annually on March 20 by the United Nations General Assembly to spread awareness about the happiness and well-being of all the people. This year's theme is “Happiness For All, Forever”, which means people should feel successful, safe, healthy, happy and free without any risks of further crisis like pandemic.

Therefore, on this special day here we are with a few types of foods which can easily uplift your mood. Yes, science has it that if you eat these things in your diet then you may feel happier. Take a look:

Banana

Banana contains a brain chemical named tryptophan which regulates your mood. It even possesses a good amount of B vitamin folate, and having low levels of vitamins is linked with depression.

Berries

Although banana comes under the category of berries but here we are talking about other types of berries like strawberries, raspberries blueberries and more. These fruits contain a similarity with valproic acid, which is found in mood-stabilizing drug. Therefore, have berries to ward-off worries.

Quinoa

This is one of the favourite ingredients of diet-friendly people. A flavanoid named quercetin found in quinoa has anti-depressant properties.

Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the most common kitchen ingredients found in Indian households. This spice is not just known for its anti-inflammatory properties but also for the fact that it can uplift your mood.

Dark Chocolate

It's a good news for all the chocolate lovers as they have one more reason to have this wonderful dessert. As per a study published in Journal of Proteome Research, dark chocolates are said to reduce stress hormones named cortisol.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal