International Friendship Day 2020: The idea of World Friendship Day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho in 1958 in Paraguay.

Happy Friendship Day 2020: This day is celebrated every year with friends exchanging gifts and planning outings with each other.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The International Friendship Day across the globe is celebrated on July 30 every year. The day is celebrated to mark the importance of friendships and friends in promoting peace in various cultures across the globe. Also known as World Friendship Day or International Friendship Day, the day was first observed in 1958. In 2011, the Friendship Crusade, on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day.

However, several countries celebrate friendship day in before and after the UN-designated date. In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every August. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on 9 April, while in Nepal it is celebrated on July 30.

According to the United Nations' website, "Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good."

History of International Friendship Day:

The idea of World Friendship Day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho in 1958 in Paraguay. He coined this term when he was having dinner with his friends in Puerto Pinasco. The dinner hosted by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho gave rise to the World Friendship Crusade, which is a foundation that encourages friendships across the world irrespective of race, colour, religion and ethnicity.

Meanwhile, another story regarding the history of International Friendship Day suggests that the day was first coined by Hallmark Greeting Cards founder Joyce Hall in 1930. The day was celebrated to cherish friendship and value the people in our lives.

How it is celebrated:

This day is celebrated every year with friends exchanging gifts and planning outings with each other. In India, people celebrate this day by giving colourful friendship bands and flower to each other.

Posted By: Talib Khan