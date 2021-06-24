International Fairy Day 2021: Here are some quotes, wishes and more to share the unique day with your loved ones. Scroll down to read more about the importance of it

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Remember your childhood when your grandmother used to tell you the stories of fairies and fantasies? Well, those were the days. We as children had a much simpler life, we had stronger hopes in things and were way positive. However, once we grow up and face the harsh reality of life, we tend to lose faith that there is an angel who is looking after us and everything will be okay at the end.

Therefore, to remember those fairies and good old creatures of fantasy, June 24 is celebrated as International Fairy Day. Yes, on this day people share wishes, forwarded messages and statuses to their close ones, and relive their beautiful memories of the imaginary world of childhood.

Here is the collection of International Fairy Day greetings messages. Take a look:

A very Happy International Fairy Day to you my dear. May fairies bless you with happiness and success forever and ever.

They look so pretty and they have a beautiful heart too and we call them fairies. Happy International Fairy Day.

Fairies may not just live in fiction. Sometimes they are for real because they bring all the joys to you which is possible only for fairies. Warm greetings on International Fairy Day.

I don’t ever want to grow up that big that I stop believing in fairies. Sending you warm wishes on International Fairy Day.

The occasion of International Fairy Day reminds us all that there are fairies who are blessing us and we must thank them on this special day.

Fairies may not always be the small, supernatural creatures. They are sometimes humans who bring us joys in some ways. Happy International Fairy Day.

Let us celebrate the beautiful occasion of International Fairy Day by dressing up like fairies and enjoying this lovely world around us.

Fairies are nothing but the hope. Fairies are nothing but the magic. On the occasion of International Fairy Day, wishing you lots of happiness.

Fairies always take us back into the most precious days of life. Let us relive those days of childhood on International Fairy Day.

Sending warm wishes on International Fairy Day to you my dear. Let us never grow so big that we forget the happiness fairies have the power to bring into our lives.

