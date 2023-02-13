International Epilepsy Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And Theme Of The Day

EVERY YEAR, International Epilepsy Day is observed on the second Monday of February. It is an opportunity to raise awareness of epilepsy, its diagnosis and treatment. It is an annual event organized by the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) to raise awareness about epilepsy and its impact on individuals, families and communities around the world.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disease and affects people of all ages. More than 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, nearly 80 per cent of them live in low- and middle-income countries. Around 50 million people around the world are affected by this disease.

International Epilepsy Day 2023: Symptoms Of Epilepsy

As per WHO, seizures are the main symptom of epilepsy. Symptoms differ from person to person and according to the type of seizure. For focal seizures, common symptoms include alterations to sense, taste, smell, sight, hearing or touch, dizziness, tingling and twitching of limbs. Whereas, focal unaware seizures involve loss of awareness or consciousness.

International Epilepsy Day 2023: Significance

It is a special event which promotes awareness of the disease in more than 130 countries every year. The goal of this day is to increase awareness and to make more and more people know about the causes, symptoms and treatment of this disease. This day was first observed by the Epilepsy Foundation of India, which was established in Mumbai.

International Epilepsy Day 2023: Theme

The theme for International Epilepsy Day 2023 will focus on the theme of 'Stigma.' Earlier in 2022, the theme for this day was "There is no NEAM without ME," according to the Epilepsy Foundation.