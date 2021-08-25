International Dogs Day is celebrated on August 26. Know its significance and how to celebrate this day

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A dog is always considered as a man's best friend. Celebrating dogs on August 26, it is marked as International Dog Day and is celebrated for each and every dog no matter what breed they are. International Dog Day is often celebrated to draw attention today's canine companions of ours and encourage their adoption. It is a day to acknowledge how these dogs are also important part of of our lives and to help those which are abandoned.

What is the history and significance of this day ?

International Dog Day was started as National Dog Day in the US in year 2004 by an expert of pet and family lifestyle and animal rescue advocate Colleen Paige. The date 26 August was chosen by her as it's the date when her family adopted their dog Sheltie from an animal shelter home. She founded this day to highlight the importance of rescuing dogs and providing them with the safe environment as token of appreciation towards them.This day celebrate all dogs whether they are from mixed breed or pure. The day encourages dog adoption and strongly opposes the concept of buying dogs from pet stores.

How to celebrate International Dogs Day?

Pampering your little furry friends is always a bonus for them but here are some ways by which you can make your dog's day even more special. Celebrating International Dog Day is nothing but showing your canine friend how you love them. Spending time, treating them with their favourite food or toys is a gesture you can adopt on this day.

International Dog Day it is not only limited to people owning dogs but people those who don't have the privilege of their own canine friends, they can adopt dog from welfare organisations or can volunteer for them. Adopting a dog is a great way to show your empathy towards these little creatures and help them find the shelter.

Reach out for dogs on the street and provide them with food and if possible help them to get to nearby shelter aur welfare organisation specially made for them.

While International Dog Day is generally all about spoiling your little canine friends, it is okay to celebrate it with other humans too. Send out gifts, as this shall remind them to celebrate this too.In addition click lot of photos with your furry friends to always cherish and remember them.





Posted By: Ashita Singh