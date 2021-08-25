New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International dogs day is celebrated on 26 August and is a pawfect opportunity for you to celebrate it with your most loyal companions. This day is often celebrated to help these creatures get a shelter and to raise awareness for their adoption.For this dogs day, spend time with your pups, pamper them. For essentially showing your love to your canine friends spoil them with your love and these essential items as a treat for this day.

Here's list of essential items that you can get your pet dog on international dogs day.

A Smart Collar

Collars are not just essential with also a style and fashion statement for these with pups. These collars help you to track your dog and get a hold of them easily. Making it essential for each and every dog they are available in many trendy colours and variety. Get a new collar for your dog and make them fashion friendly.

A dog sofa

It is a luxurious give that you can offer your fairy friends for this International dogs day. For your dogs at home this sofa bed will help in getting him more comfortable and also allows you to be a trendy an exquisite dog's owner.

Pet Dog dresses



These dresses are available for all types of dogs. Dress up your dog enjoy the day with them. You can always buy best clothes that will look extra cute on your little puppies.

A New Leash



Leash is an important piece of equipment for your little puppy friends. Surprise them with a new and trendy leash that is available in the market in various different type. With new leash around the neck of your dog enjoy a day out, in a park.

Toys

These toys are a necessity for your little dogs as they attend to chew on anything that helps them. A new chew toy is always treat for your dogs. They love to play with toys, it tends to make them happy.

Posted By: Ashita Singh