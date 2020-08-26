From playing fetch to interrupting work calls now with their dogs being Work From Home companions – the four-legged love bugs definitely know how to brighten up our day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year the International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26 across the world to mark the special bond between dogs and humans. The day also encourages adoption and reduce the plight of the ever-loving canines.

Dogs are not just a man's best friend, they are our companion, bundle of joy, partners in crime. Basically, a ray of sunshine that fills our heart nothing but with love.

There are instances where dogs have saved their owners from life-threatening dangers and proved that dogs make a loyal companion. With their goofiness, innocence and sometimes anger, dogs have a special place in everyone’s hearts.

So on this day, we bring you some of the most loving videos posted by dog owners on social media that will bring ‘pawsitivity’ in your life and will make you love your own dog even more.

This is the sweetest story of a dog finding the right parents.

Is the doggo having an issue with the dryer or is just having fun, it's kinda hard to tell. But nevertheless, we are loving this retriever's expression! Agree?

Those goggly eyes though!

BRB! Falling in love with this doggo

View this post on Instagram Did you have this transition video ❤️🤩😍 A post shared by Golden Retriever (@golden_retriever0505) onAug 23, 2020 at 8:47pm PDT

This beautiful floof is confused! *starts watching the video in loop*

This has got to be the best thing you see today on the internet!

*Oh my heart!*

Love. And lots of love!

Dogs indeed are our most loyal and loving companions, always sticking around us - sleeping on our beds, watching us cook in the kitchen, napping below our dining tables, escorting us to the washroom at night - moreover, these furry folks have now taken over Twitter as well! #DogTwitter is undoubtedly one of the happiest spaces on the internet, with tiny fluffballs winning heart-eye emojis and our bigger fur-buddies wooing us with their charming shenanigans.

Portrait of a sleeping dog 😍 pic.twitter.com/xXZQF8Nutu — Harini Calamur (#StayHome) (@calamur) August 14, 2020

The whole purpose of a new bed was so Snowy could have his mancave life back. It's clear as day, all decisions revolve around them. pic.twitter.com/EeoQgZyiXh — Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) August 19, 2020

Frodo, Albus and Milo.

No points for guessing who scares the shit out of the other two 🤣



Damage: One charger, a shoe, part of my tshirt sleeve.

Gain: Unconditional love ❤️#dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/SB3UPYIBjm — Ms. Nair (@AyeDhanno) August 19, 2020

The International Dog Day was started as a National Dog Day in the United States of America in 2004 by pet and family lifestyle expert and animal rescue advocate Colleen Paige. The day is celebrated on August 26 as its the day when Colleen’s family adopted their first dog ‘Sheltie’.

The website of National Dog Day describes their mission as “to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort.”

