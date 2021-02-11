International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021: This year, we are observing the 6th year of this event with the theme "Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19".

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On February 11 every year we celebrated International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly. This year, we are observing the 6th year of this event with the theme "Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19". According to UNESCO, around 30 per cent of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education. Globally, female students’ enrolment is particularly low in natural science, ICT, mathematics-statistics and in construction, engineering and manufacturing.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 History



The United Nations General Assembly in 2015 decided to establish the International Day of Women and Girls in Science to recognise the critical role played by girls and women in the field of science and technology, through passing a resolution named A/RES/70/212. UN Women and UNESCO declared 11 February to mark this day. UN adopted this, for the empowerment of women and to achieve equal participation of women and girls in science.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 Significance

The aim of this is to promote gender equality in the field of science and technology. UNESCO's global priority is gender equality, to support girls in their academics and to provide them with better opportunity.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 Theme

The theme of 2021 is "Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19". This theme focuses on value os social aspects and cultural dimensions in Science, Innovation and Technology.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2021 Celebration

Owing to COVID-19 pandemic the event will be held at the United Nations Headquarters via video conferencing. It will focus on the role of frontline women workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In this event, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, gender equality and science are two aspects that will be discussed.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv